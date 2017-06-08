Eagles not interested in Jeremy Maclin “at this time”

Posted by Josh Alper on June 8, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin’s former Eagles teammate LeSean McCoy has been recruiting Maclin to join him in Buffalo, but Eagles coach Doug Pederson won’t be doing the same in hopes of a return to Philadelphia.

Pederson, who coached Maclin in Philly and Kansas City, said on Thursday that the Eagles are not interested in adding Maclin to their receiving group “at this time.” Given Maclin’s two-day visit to the Bills this week and his Thursday visit with the Ravens, it seems likely that he’ll be off the market should the Eagles have a change of heart at some point.

The Eagles signed Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith and drafted Mack Hollins to go with Jordan Matthews, Dorial Green-Beckham and Nelson Agholor at receiver and Pederson said, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com, that he loves the guys they have now when asked why the team wasn’t considering a reunion with Maclin.

Maclin was a 2009 first-round pick of the Eagles and spent six years with the team before signing with the Chiefs as a free agent. He was released earlier this month.