Eagles not interested in Jeremy Maclin “at this time”

Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin’s former Eagles teammate LeSean McCoy has been recruiting Maclin to join him in Buffalo, but Eagles coach Doug Pederson won’t be doing the same in hopes of a return to Philadelphia.
Pederson, who coached Maclin in Philly and Kansas City, said on Thursday that the Eagles are not interested in adding Maclin to their receiving group “at this time.” Given Maclin’s two-day visit to the Bills this week and his Thursday visit with the Ravens, it seems likely that he’ll be off the market should the Eagles have a change of heart at some point.
The Eagles signed Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith and drafted Mack Hollins to go with Jordan Matthews, Dorial Green-Beckham and Nelson Agholor at receiver and Pederson said, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com, that he loves the guys they have now when asked why the team wasn’t considering a reunion with Maclin.
Maclin was a 2009 first-round pick of the Eagles and spent six years with the team before signing with the Chiefs as a free agent. He was released earlier this month.
As a close friend of the organization the Eagles do not really need him because they still want to see what they have with Dorial Green-Beckham and Nelly Agholor. Remember, Alshon Jeffery is a one-year deal, maybe one of these two young guys bust out to earn a more prominent role in the 2018-2019 season
It’s encouraging that they’re taking a pass. It shows they really do like what they have. “At this time” means assuming none of our guys get injured before the regular season starts. Howie is a salary cap master who could make this happen if the team really wanted it too.
Strange how nobody wants this guy, he is pretty productive when on the field.
Would love to see him paired with Watkins in Buffalo.