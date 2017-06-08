Former Bills receiver James Hardy dies at age 31

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 8, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT

Former Bills wide receiver James Hardy was found dead in a river near his home in Fort Wayne, Indiana yesterday, officials announced today. He was 31.

Hardy’s body was discovered in the Maumee River on Wednesday after a water filtration worker called police. The coroner’s office confirmed Hardy’s identity today.

An All-Big Ten receiver at Indiana who also played on the Hoosiers’ basketball team, Hardy was the Bills’ second-round pick in the 2008 NFL draft. But his NFL career was a disappointment, as he recorded just 10 catches and was plagued by hamstring injuries.

In 2014, Hardy was committed to a mental health facility after he was accused of attacking three police officers and a judge ruled he was not competent to stand trial.