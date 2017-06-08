Giants sign Corbin Bryant

Posted by Josh Alper on June 8, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

The Giants have added another veteran player to their defensive tackle group.

The team announced Thursday that they have signed defensive tackle Corbin Bryant. Center Khaled Holmes was waived to make room for Bryant on the roster.

Bryant spent the last four seasons with the Bills and played in eight games, making six starts, last season. He had 11 tackles in those appearances and had 84 tackles and 2.5 sacks overall during his time in Buffalo.

Bryant joins the team after the offseason departure of Johnathan Hankins as a free agent. He joins second-round pick Dalvin Tomlinson, Robert Thomas, Robert Harris and Jay Bromley as possible counterparts for Damon Harrison in the middle of the line this year.