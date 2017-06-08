Greg Olsen: NFL rule keeping Christian McCaffrey out “backwards”

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen wishes he could get to work with his new teammate Christian McCaffrey.
Instead, the NFL’s rules prevent McCaffrey from doing any work because his school, Stanford, is still in session. McCaffrey isn’t even enrolled in school this semester, but that doesn’t matter: The NFL doesn’t allow any rookie to work at his team’s facility until his college’s semester ends, even if he doesn’t attend that college anymore.
“I think that’s just backwards,” Olsen said on NFL Network. “At some point I think the NFL and the NCAA struck up that agreement as kind of a ‘we’ll take care of you, you take care of us,’ but I just think it’s so outdated. That rationale is just not up to date with how things operate. In today’s world, a kid makes a decision, he moves on to another step of his career and leaves school early. He’s not even enrolled; he never even started the last quarter or whatever they’re on, because obviously he was training for the combine and the draft and whatnot. It just seems like a very antiquated rule that definitely needs to be revisited. At the end of the day, these kids are being hurt. Here’s a young kid looking to come in and become acclimated with a new team and join the NFL and make a huge step in his life. Because of something completely out of his control, he’s forbidden from being with us.”
There seems to be quite a bit of momentum for changing the rule, and for good reason: It’s a rule that just doesn’t make a lot of sense. McCaffrey is out of school and ready to play professional football. The NFL should let him.
Yea, that doesn’t make sense. I can see if he was enrolled for that semester because they don’t want kids skipping school to attend OTAs (not that teams care anyway), but he’s no longer enrolled there.
Someone needs to do an analysis of whether or not the schools who have late sessions experience any dropoff in their ability to recruit the highest level talent.
If you believe you have a chance to go to the NFL, and you have multiple D1 scholarship offers, I wonder if anyone ever looks far enough ahead to consider which schools would actually hurt the start of their NFL career vs others.
Doubtful because I don’t know any High School Seniors who think that far ahead, but if they ever made a link showing it was a detriment to recruiting, I can guarantee you the effected schools would be on the side of getting rid of the rule!
So McCaffrey cannot work and he has an opportunity to attend a top university for free but is not enrolled. Another dumb jock!
It is a good rule because not every player is Christian McCaffrey. If a 6th rounder decides he wants to finish school because he knows he might not make the team, the team that drafted him can’t punish him for doing so.
Thank you, briguy5, for someone who appreciates that these kids may have actually gone to college to get an education and graduate with a degree and not just to get free room, board and football practice before playing in the NFL.
The rule makes sense for fringe draftees that want to graduate from College before joining their team. A 5th/6th rounder may go undrafted because he has told teams that he is going to graduate and won’t join the team until June. Whereas the guy who quit school after his football season was done can join the team immediately.
Apparently those few weeks are pretty critical (otherwise McCaffery, Olsen, and PFT wouldn’t be talking about it so much). Iys reasonable to assume that a team would pass on a player who wasn’t available until June if a similar talent was available in May.
I don’t feel too bad for any of them though. Potential NFL career and almost definitely a free College education. They’ll be fine
The rule just needs to be amended to exclude players who are not enrolled. Simple fix….
It’s a STUPID RULE PERIOD !!
I know what it was originally mean’t to do but it’s now outdated. Get rid of it !
For the record he is NOT another dumb jock. He graduated EARLY. Not left school early. Big difference
They dont have quarters, they have semesters. Shows how much Olsen went to class.
Even student athletes who graduate early – yes, graduated already – still can’t attend NFL camps until the school year ends. It’s ridiculous. Although I can’t see any motivation for the NFLPA to fight to undo this. They have plenty of unemployed members looking for work every spring.
I personally like the rule. It encourages players to graduate. If it is changed to allow “drop outs” to participate in NFL preseason workouts, I suspect more fringe players would drop out to enhance their chances of making a team. Perhaps, an amendment for players who have graduated early would be in order. In fact, a blanket exemption for graduates would be in order.
I think it provides cover for the player who wants to finish college before starting their pro career. Without that rule there would be pressure from the organizations to drop out.
So people want to change the rules to suit ONE person.
That’s stupid.
How about amending the rule to account for exceptional circumstances such as McCaffrey’s?
Perhaps they add something in the amendment that accounts for players who have no plans to return to school prior to OTAs/training camp.