Jeremy Maclin leaves Baltimore without a deal

Jeremy Maclin has left Baltimore without a deal. Maclin, though, still could sign with the Ravens, the team announced Thursday.
Steve Smith posted a photo with Maclin at team headquarters earlier in the day.
Maclin would reunite with Marty Mornhinweg, his former offensive coordinator in Philadelphia who holds the same position in Baltimore. In his four seasons with Mornhinweg, Maclin averaged 64.5 catches and scored 26 total touchdowns.
The Ravens’ need for a receiver is obvious with only Mike Wallace having caught more than 34 passes last season.
Maclin spent two days visiting with the Bills but left there Wednesday and headed to Baltimore, where he has left without a deal.
Wow, both BUF and BAL passed on him, at least at the salary he is requesting. Both of those teams need WR help. Makes you wonder if he’s not 100%.
He’s done, just a name people recognize but his skills have greatly diminished in the past year.
Taking the trip to Baltimore was a mere formality because he was a little off on dollars for the Bills’ offer. He went to Baltimore on the off chance they could/would exceed Buffalo’s offer. He will sign with Buffalo by the end of the day tomorrow. As a Bills fan, I’m not saying this as if it is a good thing, nor a bad thing. I’m just saying it because it’s the guaranteed thing. Book it.
Well no their not going to sign him unless or until they know they can’t get Decker…
If he didn’t like the bills offer, he’s not gonna like Baltimore’s lol.
No cap space and maclin looking for one more payday, not a good match.
Colts
He could come compete for the #4 spot in Jacksonville.
He may want one more big pay day, however at his age he may also want to go where he can win and Baltimore has a way better chance than Buffalo that’s for sure.
Working anywhere in anew York State = equals getting mercilessly hammered on Taxes. Tax in NY, anywhere in NY, is worse then paying 30% a week to the guys with the bent noses.
Reminds me so much of the last season of Ballers.
He has a classic choice to make about what matters most to him – a chance to win, or a chance to be appreciated, or friends on the team, or dollar dollar bills y’all.
Steve Smith took 3mil/per because he wanted to win, and because he wanted to be himself, and make big plays with a big armed, SB winning QB.
I could see Maclin taking something like that for similar reasons, but I could see him going Bills for more money and for friendship / comfort with McCoy and Tyrod.
But going to the AFC East is Patriots’ territory, and Maclin has to know that. Tough sledding to even get the wildcard there.