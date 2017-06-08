Jeremy Maclin leaves Baltimore without a deal

Posted by Charean Williams on June 8, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT

Jeremy Maclin has left Baltimore without a deal. Maclin, though, still could sign with the Ravens, the team announced Thursday.

Steve Smith posted a photo with Maclin at team headquarters earlier in the day.

Maclin would reunite with Marty Mornhinweg, his former offensive coordinator in Philadelphia who holds the same position in Baltimore. In his four seasons with Mornhinweg, Maclin averaged 64.5 catches and scored 26 total touchdowns.

The Ravens’ need for a receiver is obvious with only Mike Wallace having caught more than 34 passes last season.

Maclin spent two days visiting with the Bills but left there Wednesday and headed to Baltimore, where he has left without a deal.