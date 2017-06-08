Jonathan WIlliams found not guilty of DUI

Posted by Charean Williams on June 8, 2017, 6:06 PM EDT

Bills running back Jonathan Williams fought his drunk driving arrest and won. Williams was found not guilty Thursday.

His attorney, Shane Wilkinson, told TMZ that prosecutors in Fayetteville, Ark., didn’t have “enough evidence to prove he was intoxicated.”

Williams, a fifth-round pick in 2016, was arrested July 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after refusing to take a breathalyzer. Police said he displayed signs “consistent with intoxication” during a field sobriety test.

Williams played in 11 games last season, getting 27 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown.