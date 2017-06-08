Posted by Charean Williams on June 8, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT

Lane Johnson knows he “let a lot of people down” with his 10-game suspension last season. Mainly, he let down his Eagles teammates.

The Eagles were 2-8 in his absence.

Johnson said he has used his 10-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs as motivation for this season.

“It was the most motivating time in my life and even now,” Johnson said via Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt on Sirius Late Hits. “… I know that I let a lot of people down and a lot of people questioned me. But my deal is I just want to show them how good I can really be and I think in the next four or five years, hopefully you’re going to see one of the elite tackles in the league.

“That’s what I’m trying to do. Just more motivation than I’ve ever had, taking my job more serious than I ever have. It’s been a blessing and a curse at the same time.”