Lions sign Ego Ferguson, Bruce Gaston

Posted by Josh Alper on June 8, 2017, 8:21 AM EDT

Defensive tackle Ego Ferguson has bounced from team to team this offseason without leaving the NFC North.

Ferguson was waived by the Bears in April and claimed by the Packers, but his stay in Green Bay turned out to be a short one as he was dropped from their roster after failing a physical. He’ll hope for a longer stay with the Lions after they announced his signing on Thursday.

Ferguson isn’t the only new addition to the defensive line in Detroit. They also signed defensive tackle Bruce Gaston, who played seven games for the Bears during the 2015 season while Ferguson was on injured reserve. He spent last year on the Panthers’ practice squad while Ferguson missed the entire season after having shoulder surgery. The Lions signed defensive end Cornelius Washington, another former Bears defensive lineman, earlier this offseason.

Defensive tackles Nick James and Maurice Swain were waived to make room for the new additions.