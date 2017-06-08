Lions sign Tony Hills

Posted by Josh Alper on June 8, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT

The Lions lost left tackle Taylor Decker for a while due to a shoulder injury that required surgery earlier this week and they made an addition to their offensive line on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of veteran tackle Tony Hills. Guard Connor Bozick was waived in a corresponding move.

Hills spent the last two seasons with the Saints and appeared in 19 games without making any starts. He entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 2008 and spent three seasons in Pittsburgh before being released at the end of the 2011 preseason. He’s spent time with several teams since then and made his only NFL regular season start with the Colts in 2014.

Former Bills tackle Cyrus Kouandjio visited with the Lions this week, but left without a contract and the Hills signing would seem to indicate that the Lions are going in a different direction while Decker is recovering.