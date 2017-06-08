Nick Fairley waiting on third opinion regarding heart condition

Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley has sought several doctors about whether he is able to continue playing football with a heart condition and he’s waiting for one of them to weigh in before deciding how to proceed.
On Thursday, Saints coach Sean Payton said, via Larry Holder of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, that one doctor told Fairley that he should stop playing and that another gave “a little different” opinion. Fairley is now waiting for a third opinion before moving on to a determination about his future.
Payton also said that he’s guardedly optimistic about having Fairley back on the defensive line this season, but that he wants Fairley to be sure he’s fully confident that it is in his best interests to return to the field.
Fairley re-signed with the Saints on a four-year deal worth up to $28 million this offseason after playing well during his first year in New Orleans.
Don’t listen to the doctor, keep playing.
What could go wrong?
Is he trying to find someone that will tell him it’s ok to play?
Sounds like a reasonable approach to his health.
I wonder if it’s a dilated aorta?
If two doctors tell me that it’s not safe to continue playing football due to my heart condition, I don’t look for a third opinion…I move on to my life’s work. I feel bad for the guy, but this is your heart, not your knee, dude.
1 doctor says okay, 99 say no way. What do you do?
Sounds like he has 28 million reasons to keep looking for opinions -a lot of people risk their life at dangerous jobs for far, far less.