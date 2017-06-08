Nick Fairley waiting on third opinion regarding heart condition

Posted by Josh Alper on June 8, 2017, 1:29 PM EDT

Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley has sought several doctors about whether he is able to continue playing football with a heart condition and he’s waiting for one of them to weigh in before deciding how to proceed.

On Thursday, Saints coach Sean Payton said, via Larry Holder of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, that one doctor told Fairley that he should stop playing and that another gave “a little different” opinion. Fairley is now waiting for a third opinion before moving on to a determination about his future.

Payton also said that he’s guardedly optimistic about having Fairley back on the defensive line this season, but that he wants Fairley to be sure he’s fully confident that it is in his best interests to return to the field.

Fairley re-signed with the Saints on a four-year deal worth up to $28 million this offseason after playing well during his first year in New Orleans.