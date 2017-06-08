Odell Beckham or DeAndre Hopkins, which one would you want?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 8, 2017, 4:57 PM EDT

A couple of the NFL’s best young receivers want their second contracts. But if you could have only one of them, which one would it be: Odell Beckham Jr. or DeAndre Hopkins?

The subject became the topic of a debate on PFT Live. It didn’t start out as a debate, but once I started to talk it through I realized that Willie Colon, who sat in with us for a second day, had it wrong.

Which of us do you think had it right, or wrong? Listen to the arguments, cast a vote below, and then drop a thought or two in the comments.

But before making a final decision, consider all factors. Including whether one guy has had a two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback, and whether the other has had a revolving door of mediocrity throughout his career.