Odell Beckham or DeAndre Hopkins, which one would you want?

A couple of the NFL’s best young receivers want their second contracts. But if you could have only one of them, which one would it be: Odell Beckham Jr. or DeAndre Hopkins?
The subject became the topic of a debate on PFT Live. It didn’t start out as a debate, but once I started to talk it through I realized that Willie Colon, who sat in with us for a second day, had it wrong.
Which of us do you think had it right, or wrong? Listen to the arguments, cast a vote below, and then drop a thought or two in the comments.
But before making a final decision, consider all factors. Including whether one guy has had a two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback, and whether the other has had a revolving door of mediocrity throughout his career.
ODB is a diva, but if you want to win football games you take him every day of the week and twice on Sunday.
ODB ha 2 or 3 games last year where he won the game by taking a slant to the house late in the game.
hes not as consistent as Hopkins, but he wins you football games.
Around here in the Capital, Beckham is just Josh Norman’s… because he locks him down all day. The only way Beckham gets yards is picking on linebackers in the flat like the overrated whiner that he is. Top 5 WRs : Antonio Brown, Terrelle Pryor, DeAndre Hopkins, AJ Green and DeSean Jackson. In that order.
its a shame he doesnt play in washington, he’d be a top 5 WR.
You take Hopkins.
I take Beckham and beat you silly.
Give Hopkins a QB and some organizational stability and he will take OBJ’s lunch money and then eat what he buys in front of him.
OBJ was shut down by Green Bay’s college level DB’s in the playoffs. Don’t be talking about how if you want to win games take him.
There was a time that putting up with ODB’s antics would have just been part of the package, but seeing similarly talented players like Julio and AJ go out and preform without making a peep makes me realize that the talent is not worth the headaches.
Beckham does some amazing things both good and bad