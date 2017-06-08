Odell Beckham shows up in NY but only to take photos with fans

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was back in town Thursday but not to practice. Instead, Beckham fulfilled a promotional appearance at a Verizon store in New York City.
Beckham entered and departed the store through a back door, according to reports. He did not speak to reporters.
He did take photos with fans for roughly two hours, as he promised in a tweet earlier Thursday. Beckham tweeted that he would take photos with the first hundred fans from 5-6:30.
The Giants will hold their final Organized Team Activity Friday. Their mandatory three-day minicamp begins Tuesday.
Beckham enters the fourth year of his rookie deal, scheduled to make $1.8 million this year. The Giants already have picked up the fifth-year option for $8.4 million.
Beckham has not said why he’s skipping the voluntary offseason workouts, but he presumably is seeking a new deal. This week, he retweeted a radio interview in which ESPN’s Adam Schefter advocated the Giants giving Beckham a new deal.
whatjusthapped says:
Jun 8, 2017 9:58 PM
If he is so much of a headache then maybe the Giants should just cut him right? I'm sure no team will be clamoring to sign this so called headache. As a bonus you seem to believe that his last game has significantly diminished him and his abilities. So just cut him and get it over with so my Redskins can get him.
