Odell Beckham shows up in NY but only to take photos with fans

Posted by Charean Williams on June 8, 2017, 9:48 PM EDT
Getty Images

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was back in town Thursday but not to practice. Instead, Beckham fulfilled a promotional appearance at a Verizon store in New York City.

Beckham entered and departed the store through a back door, according to reports. He did not speak to reporters.

He did take photos with fans for roughly two hours, as he promised in a tweet earlier Thursday. Beckham tweeted that he would take photos with the first hundred fans from 5-6:30.

The Giants will hold their final Organized Team Activity Friday. Their mandatory three-day minicamp begins Tuesday.

Beckham enters the fourth year of his rookie deal, scheduled to make $1.8 million this year. The Giants already have picked up the fifth-year option for $8.4 million.

Beckham has not said why he’s skipping the voluntary offseason workouts, but he presumably is seeking a new deal. This week, he retweeted a radio interview in which ESPN’s Adam Schefter advocated the Giants giving Beckham a new deal.

Permalink 10 Comments
10 Responses to “Odell Beckham shows up in NY but only to take photos with fans”
  1. whatjusthapped says: Jun 8, 2017 9:58 PM

    Considering his last game where he dropped passes and disappeared under the bright lights of a playoff game, it makes perfect sense to skip practice. The Giants should explore a trade and get rid of that headache. Much like Owens and Moss, he will need get a Superbowl ring.

  2. MichaelEdits says: Jun 8, 2017 10:10 PM

    You mean he still has fans?

  3. nomargarciaparra says: Jun 8, 2017 10:25 PM

    G.O.A.T at 22yo

  4. nothingbuttthetruth says: Jun 8, 2017 11:05 PM

    Most overrated player in the NFL. On any other team (except Dallas, Jets) he’d be just another good WR with an attitude problem. And don’t feel sorry for NYG – they created this mess by never standing-up to this kid. Now they’re getting what they deserve.

  5. glftips says: Jun 8, 2017 11:12 PM

    At 22, he might be the youngest diva to wear out his welcome. Giants should look to trade him rather than put up with the headaches to come.

  6. ampats says: Jun 9, 2017 12:00 AM

    Very similar to the Green Bay game showed up to take pictures not much more !

  7. trollaikman8 says: Jun 9, 2017 12:42 AM

    He has 2 more years left in the NFL.

  8. citpyrc says: Jun 9, 2017 1:15 AM

    Go away TO2

  9. 6thsense10 says: Jun 9, 2017 2:44 AM

    whatjusthapped says:
    Jun 8, 2017 9:58 PM
    Considering his last game where he dropped passes and disappeared under the bright lights of a playoff game, it makes perfect sense to skip practice. The Giants should explore a trade and get rid of that headache. Much like Owens and Moss, he will need get a Superbowl ring.
    —–
    If he is so much of a headache then maybe the Giants should just cut him right? I’m sure no team will be clamoring to sign this so called headache. As a bonus you seem to believe that his last game has significantly diminished him and his abilities. So just cut him and get it over with so my Redskins can get him.

  10. notoriousbri says: Jun 9, 2017 7:12 AM

    Odell Beckham wears panties

