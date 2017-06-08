Odell Beckham shows up in NY but only to take photos with fans

Posted by Charean Williams on June 8, 2017, 9:48 PM EDT

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was back in town Thursday but not to practice. Instead, Beckham fulfilled a promotional appearance at a Verizon store in New York City.

Beckham entered and departed the store through a back door, according to reports. He did not speak to reporters.

He did take photos with fans for roughly two hours, as he promised in a tweet earlier Thursday. Beckham tweeted that he would take photos with the first hundred fans from 5-6:30.

The Giants will hold their final Organized Team Activity Friday. Their mandatory three-day minicamp begins Tuesday.

Beckham enters the fourth year of his rookie deal, scheduled to make $1.8 million this year. The Giants already have picked up the fifth-year option for $8.4 million.

Beckham has not said why he’s skipping the voluntary offseason workouts, but he presumably is seeking a new deal. This week, he retweeted a radio interview in which ESPN’s Adam Schefter advocated the Giants giving Beckham a new deal.