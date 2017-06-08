Patriots, Julian Edelman agree to contract extension

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is a big part of New England’s present, and future.
Edelman and the Patriots have agreed to a contract extension, according to multiple reports. A new deal for Edelman had been expected, and now it’s done.
The 31-year-old Edelman had been heading into the final year of the four-year, $17 million contract he signed with the Patriots in 2014. He had been due to make $4 million this season.
It’s rare for the Patriots to extend players on the wrong side of 30, but they’re confident that Edelman will have a role to play for a few more years.
A few nickel and dimes for the gimp
thanks for everything, bb
Roger that.
Another weapon in the Pat’s Offense…
Glad to retain Jules for another few years…
Great news and well deserved. Congrats Jules !
Excellent!
So much for the ‘Pats just chew em up and spit ’em out’ crowd. Gronk got incentives added to his deal and Edelman outplayed his contract and got an extension. Guessing with the current cap surplus it will include pretty good upfront cash to minimize impact in ’18.
Pound for pound, toughest player in the league. Clutch. Champion.
The bromance lives
Excellent signing. Every young QB could benefit having a veteran receiver and that’s what Garropolo will need when he takes over the reign. Think Aaron Rodgers and Donald Driver, Big Ben and Hines Ward or Andrew Luck and Reggie Wayne.
Jules is exactly the kind of player a championship team needs. Tough, no nonsense, and dedicated to the team. Doesn’t hurt that he has a man crush on his QB.
#JE11
They don’t call him Incredelman for nothing…
That Superbowl catch was worth $4M.
And he didn’t have to throw his ring into Mt. Doom to be rewarded.
Some Hobbits have all the luck.
Good for Jules… This is not a typical Patriots off season… all the usual stereotypes people associate with BB are being broken…
Somewhere Wes Welker is just shaking his head!!!
As a Bills fan, I finally get to return the favor:
Congratulations on winning the offseason
————–
And yet somehow I remember 5 super victories 2 heartbreaking super bowl losses and 1 super bowl blow out loss.
Your sweet salty tears taste so good.
I will fully enjoy our illegitimate championships