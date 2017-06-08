Patriots, Julian Edelman agree to contract extension

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 8, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is a big part of New England’s present, and future.

Edelman and the Patriots have agreed to a contract extension, according to multiple reports. A new deal for Edelman had been expected, and now it’s done.

The 31-year-old Edelman had been heading into the final year of the four-year, $17 million contract he signed with the Patriots in 2014. He had been due to make $4 million this season.

It’s rare for the Patriots to extend players on the wrong side of 30, but they’re confident that Edelman will have a role to play for a few more years.