Patriots, Julian Edelman agree to contract extension

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 8, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT
Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is a big part of New England’s present, and future.

Edelman and the Patriots have agreed to a contract extension, according to multiple reports. A new deal for Edelman had been expected, and now it’s done.

The 31-year-old Edelman had been heading into the final year of the four-year, $17 million contract he signed with the Patriots in 2014. He had been due to make $4 million this season.

It’s rare for the Patriots to extend players on the wrong side of 30, but they’re confident that Edelman will have a role to play for a few more years.

19 Responses to “Patriots, Julian Edelman agree to contract extension”
  1. vancouversportsbro says: Jun 8, 2017 4:29 PM

    A few nickel and dimes for the gimp

  2. tylawspick6 says: Jun 8, 2017 4:31 PM

    thanks for everything, bb

  3. weepingjebus says: Jun 8, 2017 4:35 PM

    Roger that.

  4. twomadmapper says: Jun 8, 2017 4:35 PM

    Another weapon in the Pat’s Offense…

    Glad to retain Jules for another few years…

  5. playthegamelikejohnhannah says: Jun 8, 2017 4:36 PM

    Great news and well deserved. Congrats Jules !

  6. 345snarkavenue says: Jun 8, 2017 4:36 PM

    Excellent!

  7. maust1013 says: Jun 8, 2017 4:38 PM

    So much for the ‘Pats just chew em up and spit ’em out’ crowd. Gronk got incentives added to his deal and Edelman outplayed his contract and got an extension. Guessing with the current cap surplus it will include pretty good upfront cash to minimize impact in ’18.

  8. dlew28 says: Jun 8, 2017 4:39 PM

    Pound for pound, toughest player in the league. Clutch. Champion.

  9. somehomer says: Jun 8, 2017 4:40 PM

    The bromance lives

  10. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Jun 8, 2017 4:40 PM

    Excellent signing. Every young QB could benefit having a veteran receiver and that’s what Garropolo will need when he takes over the reign. Think Aaron Rodgers and Donald Driver, Big Ben and Hines Ward or Andrew Luck and Reggie Wayne.

  11. logicalvoicesays says: Jun 8, 2017 4:44 PM

    Cheaters. The most corrupt loser team in sports. Zero legit Championships.

  12. dewey51 says: Jun 8, 2017 4:44 PM

    Jules is exactly the kind of player a championship team needs. Tough, no nonsense, and dedicated to the team. Doesn’t hurt that he has a man crush on his QB.
    #JE11

  13. terripet says: Jun 8, 2017 4:45 PM

    toooo old for a four year contract this will be his last year with the cheaters him n Brady will be on different teams next season

  14. TheCakeIsALie says: Jun 8, 2017 4:47 PM

    They don’t call him Incredelman for nothing…

    That Superbowl catch was worth $4M.

  15. lmyster says: Jun 8, 2017 4:49 PM

    Cheaters stick together… LOL!! Go Broncos!!!

  16. jssebastian2014 says: Jun 8, 2017 4:53 PM

    And he didn’t have to throw his ring into Mt. Doom to be rewarded.

    Some Hobbits have all the luck.

  17. gisellichek says: Jun 8, 2017 5:10 PM

    Good for Jules… This is not a typical Patriots off season… all the usual stereotypes people associate with BB are being broken…

    Somewhere Wes Welker is just shaking his head!!!

  18. girgandsonsllp says: Jun 8, 2017 5:19 PM

    As a Bills fan, I finally get to return the favor:

    Congratulations on winning the offseason

  19. magnumpimustache says: Jun 8, 2017 5:23 PM

    logicalvoicesays says:
    Jun 8, 2017 4:44 PM
    Cheaters. The most corrupt loser team in sports. Zero legit Championships.

    ————–

    And yet somehow I remember 5 super victories 2 heartbreaking super bowl losses and 1 super bowl blow out loss.

    Your sweet salty tears taste so good.

    I will fully enjoy our illegitimate championships

