Police close investigation into Michael Irvin, give findings to State Attorney

Posted by Charean Williams on June 8, 2017, 9:12 PM EDT
The sexual assault investigation into Michael Irvin is closed, with the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Police Department turning over its findings to the State Attorney’s office.

A Fort Lauderdale PD spokesman told Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News that Broward County (Fla.) State Attorney Michael J. Satz now will review the findings and decide whether enough evidence exists to charge the Hall of Fame receiver.

Irvin, 51, has proclaimed his innocence since being accused of drugging and raping a 27-year-old woman at a Florida hotel in March. Irvin considered the woman a long-time friend.

Irvin recently told TMZ that authorities informed his legal team that the rape kit in his sexual assault investigation came back negative.

  1. davebarnes21 says: Jun 8, 2017 9:30 PM

    Absolute scumbag

  2. davebarnes21 says: Jun 8, 2017 9:31 PM

    Dallas….

  3. thesmartestmanever says: Jun 8, 2017 9:42 PM

    Irvin considered the woman a longtime friend. Mikey you’re 51, she’s 27. Nine years ago she was in High school, you were 42. Good gravy.

  4. tonebones says: Jun 8, 2017 9:48 PM

    I don’t know what the legal penalties are for falsely accusing someone of rape, but I know that the societal costs are very high. When a highly publicized case like this turns out to be a false allegation, it makes it much more difficult to remove any reasonable doubt from a future jurist’s mind, when they’re deciding the fate of a real rapist. False accusations are very harmful to women. It gives rapists the feeling of invincibility.

  5. 26predator says: Jun 8, 2017 9:49 PM

    Really love this guy on the NFL Network. Hopefully he doesn’t go the way of Darren Sharper, Warren Sapp et al.

