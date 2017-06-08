Police close investigation into Michael Irvin, give findings to State Attorney

Posted by Charean Williams on June 8, 2017, 9:12 PM EDT

The sexual assault investigation into Michael Irvin is closed, with the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Police Department turning over its findings to the State Attorney’s office.

A Fort Lauderdale PD spokesman told Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News that Broward County (Fla.) State Attorney Michael J. Satz now will review the findings and decide whether enough evidence exists to charge the Hall of Fame receiver.

Irvin, 51, has proclaimed his innocence since being accused of drugging and raping a 27-year-old woman at a Florida hotel in March. Irvin considered the woman a long-time friend.

Irvin recently told TMZ that authorities informed his legal team that the rape kit in his sexual assault investigation came back negative.