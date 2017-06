Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 8, 2017, 1:41 AM EDT

In the wake of Dennis Pitta’s potentially career-ending hip injury, the Baltimore Ravens have had to go in search of help at tight end.

After signing Ryan Malleck to their roster on Tuesday, the Ravens signed former Appalachian State tight end Barrett Burns on Wednesday.

Burns caught 34 passes for 390 yards and 11 touchdowns in final two seasons at Appalachian State. Burns went undrafted last month.

Roster space was created by the Ravens releasing Pitta with an injury waiver.