Report: Jets have spoken to Ravens about Eric Decker trade

Posted by Josh Alper on June 8, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT

The Ravens’ Thursday visit with Jeremy Maclin didn’t result in a deal, but he’s not the only veteran receiver who could fill out the team’s depth chart.

The Jets are trying to trade Eric Decker and Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports that the Ravens are one of the teams they have spoken to about a potential deal.

Decker would make sense for a Ravens team looking to add an experienced hand after losing Steve Smith to retirement and tight end Dennis Pitta to another hip injury. Decker was slowed by injuries last season, but scored 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Jets and caught at least 74 passes in every season from 2012-2015.

If the Jets aren’t able to trade Decker, they are expected to release him so the Ravens may not have to give up any compensation to bring him to Baltimore. They’d run the risk of Decker signing with another club under that scenario, though, and a late-round pick might be worth it to give Joe Flacco another option for his passes.