Report: Julian Edelman close to extension

Posted by Josh Alper on June 8, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is heading into the final year of his current deal with the team, but it may not long before he puts his signature on a longer pact.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Edelman is close to signing an extension that would keep him in New England. Garafolo adds that the deal should be completed in the next day or so.

Edelman has been Tom Brady’s most frequent target over the last four years and has caught 356 passes for 3,826 yards and 20 touchdowns over that span. The Patriots have added Brandin Cooks to their receiving corps this year, but it’s probably a good bet that Edelman will remain in a similar role for an offense that has little reason to break what doesn’t need fixing.

The Patriots have exercised an option on Cooks’ contract for 2018 and also have Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell signed for next season. Danny Amendola is set to become a free agent and the Patriots also signed Andrew Hawkins to a one-year deal recently.