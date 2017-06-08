 Skip to content

Report: Julian Edelman close to extension

Posted by Josh Alper on June 8, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is heading into the final year of his current deal with the team, but it may not long before he puts his signature on a longer pact.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Edelman is close to signing an extension that would keep him in New England. Garafolo adds that the deal should be completed in the next day or so.

Edelman has been Tom Brady’s most frequent target over the last four years and has caught 356 passes for 3,826 yards and 20 touchdowns over that span. The Patriots have added Brandin Cooks to their receiving corps this year, but it’s probably a good bet that Edelman will remain in a similar role for an offense that has little reason to break what doesn’t need fixing.

The Patriots have exercised an option on Cooks’ contract for 2018 and also have Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell signed for next season. Danny Amendola is set to become a free agent and the Patriots also signed Andrew Hawkins to a one-year deal recently.

19 Responses to “Report: Julian Edelman close to extension”
  1. silvernblacksabbath says: Jun 8, 2017 1:26 PM

    Pats to win SB +450 Just do it!

  2. rideforjesus says: Jun 8, 2017 1:27 PM

    Danny Amendola… took a pay cut… this year again… He will sign on again next year at Vet minimum.

    Receiving corps look to be Brady’s strongest since the days of Moss.

    This is going to be fun

  3. kissbillsrings says: Jun 8, 2017 1:30 PM

    I’m guessing it will be for 2-3 years more max which is exactly what it should be….. Guessing around 15 mill with 10 guaranteed….

  4. New England>Your Team says: Jun 8, 2017 1:32 PM

    The guy can ball.

    And to think that Vic Beasley was rated ahead of Julian Edelman on the NFL Top 100.

    L.O.L.

  5. intrafinesse says: Jun 8, 2017 1:35 PM

    He gets hurt and is a bit older, probably 2 years of prime quality left. Plus the Patriots have other receivers.
    I don’t think he gets a big payday from Belichick.

  6. friedmike says: Jun 8, 2017 1:36 PM

    most underrated receiver in nfl

  7. dcpatfan says: Jun 8, 2017 1:42 PM

    …..is Don Trump getting extended?

  8. saint2112 says: Jun 8, 2017 1:49 PM

    BOOM

  9. superpatriotsfan says: Jun 8, 2017 1:50 PM

    Crappy receiver when NOT playing for New England.

  10. irsaysneedle says: Jun 8, 2017 1:58 PM

    stop it already….it’s just not fair…

  11. pastabelly says: Jun 8, 2017 1:59 PM

    This is great news. I thought he would be gone after this year. He has been so underpaid because he was injured the year his rookie contract expired and, for most of it, played behind Welker. Is Schefter on vacation? I thought he was the one who now gets all Patriots stories.

  12. billsbackto81 says: Jun 8, 2017 2:01 PM

    Product of the scheme and QB. NE WR’s are a bunch of #3’s on the field at once. Name one NE WR that would be a #1 somewhere else?
    He’s Welker 2.0, though Wes was a better player. This is why Brady is considered the Goat, cause he nobody’s somebody’s.
    God I hate him. Respect him, but hate him.

  13. navyvandal says: Jun 8, 2017 2:04 PM

    I have a pants tent the size of route 1 traffic heading to the foxborough Lafayette house to begin tailgating 😁

  14. tedmurph says: Jun 8, 2017 2:04 PM

    Edelman would run into a brick wall for Belichick. Great catch in the SBowl. Great draft pick. Pats don’t usually reward players for the past, but in this case. I hope they do.

  15. psousa1 says: Jun 8, 2017 2:25 PM

    I think their backup WR’s and TE would be starters on half the teams in the league.

  16. brwmstr says: Jun 8, 2017 2:26 PM

    drop the Mic

  17. weepingjebus says: Jun 8, 2017 2:29 PM

    Apparently every time he throws the double pass he shows up after the game with a big bag of ice on his shoulder. That’s just the sort of thing a football supernerd like Belichick loves and will reward.

  18. 8oneanddones says: Jun 8, 2017 2:29 PM

    If this team stays healthy…

  19. popcherrycoke says: Jun 8, 2017 2:30 PM

    “Crappy receiver when NOT playing for New England.”

    He was drafted by the Patriots numbnuts.

