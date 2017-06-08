Reviewing the current status of the AFC playoff teams

Posted by Mike Florio on June 8, 2017, 10:35 AM EDT

Former Steelers and Jets offensive lineman Willie Colon knows the teams of the AFC well. So when we had Willie in studio for PFT Live recently, we had him participate in an effort to assess where last year’s AFC playoff teams currently stand.

Arrow up, arrow down, or arrow flat were the categories for the Patriots, Chiefs, Steelers, Texans, Raiders, and Dolphins.

These aren’t predictions for 2017; instead, they represent an assessment of where each team is in comparison to last season.

