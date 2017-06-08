Rex Burkhead makes positive impression in mandatory minicamp

New Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen is having a hard time adapting to the Patriot Way. New Patriots running back Rex Burkhead isn’t.
Via Carl Brooks of the Boston Herald, Burkhead was “easily one of the best offensive players on the field” during the second day of the team’s mandatory minicamp. Among other things, he caught all five passes thrown by quarterback Tom Brady during 11-on-11 drills.
Burkhead lined up in various positions, from the backfield to the slot to the outside. He also participated in the punt coverage team.
“Whatever role they want to put me in, I’m up for,” Burkhead said. “Whatever way or role gives us the best chance to win.”
Versatility is the key to success in the New England offense. They want to be able to put the pedal to the metal and slide players around without making substitutions, catching the opponent in mismatches. The running backs, receivers, and tight ends that can do those things necessarily will get more opportunities to play — and more chances to thrive.
This is gonna get really ugly for their opponents this year, undefeated…idk, maybe, but even with Houston’s D, you really want to face, gronk, Brady, that killer gang of wr, plus now two fresh rb?,,,tell me who you are going to stop?
enough with the undefeated. 12 and 4 will be a good record with the schedule they face and a target on the back and chest.
Funny how teams simply refuse to copy the Pats.
Pats believe in hard work, football IQ, selflessness/coachability and teamwork.
In an era of selfishness, Millennial entitlement, arrogance thinking you have arrived because you played at the NCAA level and are great regardless, it’s comical to me how teams keep cultivating the wrong kinds of players.
The Skins are paying Norman 16 mil per and he just announced “last year was by far my best year”.
Case closed.
Let the jealousy unfold and continue to unfold.
Burkhead is a rather interesting story for non Patriots fans. Here you have a guy who was essentially a spare part in Cincinnati. Enter the Patriots with a big (for them) free agent offer and an opportunity to start. New England also had to jettison Legarette Blount in the process.
The question will be : which organization had the better scouting report, the Bengals or Patriots? Is Burkhead a key contributor or just a guy who looks good in uniform?
Note to haters: those were all 2 yard passes by a washed up system QB. The Patriots will open 0-4 just like last year and be eliminated by Thanksgiving. It is definitely time to get way out over your skis for the 16th straight year.
tylawpick6 brings up an interesting point: New England collects talented players – regardless of position.
You have career starters who are rotational players a successful NFL caliber starting QB as a backup, etc.
So it made me laugh when Pete Carroll did not sign Kapernick and said “He’s a starting QB in this league – why doesn’t anyone give him a chance?”
What a LOS
Sounds ironic but Cleveland is the only team I see (and I think maybe Detroit) who are starting to follow NE’s blueprint.