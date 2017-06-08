Rex Burkhead makes positive impression in mandatory minicamp

Posted by Mike Florio on June 8, 2017, 11:01 AM EDT

New Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen is having a hard time adapting to the Patriot Way. New Patriots running back Rex Burkhead isn’t.

Via Carl Brooks of the Boston Herald, Burkhead was “easily one of the best offensive players on the field” during the second day of the team’s mandatory minicamp. Among other things, he caught all five passes thrown by quarterback Tom Brady during 11-on-11 drills.

Burkhead lined up in various positions, from the backfield to the slot to the outside. He also participated in the punt coverage team.

“Whatever role they want to put me in, I’m up for,” Burkhead said. “Whatever way or role gives us the best chance to win.”

Versatility is the key to success in the New England offense. They want to be able to put the pedal to the metal and slide players around without making substitutions, catching the opponent in mismatches. The running backs, receivers, and tight ends that can do those things necessarily will get more opportunities to play — and more chances to thrive.