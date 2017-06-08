Robert Kraft’s son pokes fun at Jets

Posted by Charean Williams on June 8, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

Patriots executive Josh Kraft added insult to the Jets’ misery Thursday. Kraft, the president of the Patriots Charitable Foundation and son of team owner Robert Kraft, poked fun at the team’s rival during the 2017 Myra Kraft Community Award winners at Gillette Stadium.

He invited the team’s guests to tour the Patriots’ Hall of Fame saying via Rich Cimini of ESPN, “It’s a great take. I’m not biased, but it’s a lot better than the Jets’ Hall of Fame, right? Which is non-existent.”

The Jets don’t have a Hall of Fame. They do have a Ring of Honor at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets’ only Super Bowl came in Super Bowl III. The Patriots have five in the past 16 years.