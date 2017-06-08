Running back Darrin Reaves arrested for incident with two women

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 8, 2017, 6:08 AM EDT

Former Chiefs and Panthers running back Darrin Reaves was arrested over the weekend, following a domestic incident involving two women.

According to WRMJ, Reaves faces two Class 4 felony counts of unlawful restraint and a Class A misdemeanor of criminal trespass to a residence.

He was arrested by Aledo (Ill.) Police Sunday. The state prosecutor said Reaves had a prior relationship with one of the women, and that both had filed orders of protection against him. He’s currently free on $10,000 bond.

Reeves, who played at Alabama-Birmingham, played for the Panthers in 2014, and spent the last two seasons with the Chiefs’ practice squad. He was waived-injured in May following sports hernia surgery.