Posted by Charean Williams on June 8, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT

The Chargers will hold joint practices with the Saints at Los Angeles’ new training camp facility in Costa Mesa.

The joint practices will take place before the teams’ Aug. 20 preseason game at the StubHub Center in Carson.

The Saints also plan to host the Texans for joint practices at their training complex in Metairie before the teams play Aug. 26 in the third exhibition game.