Seahawks sign tight end Steve Donatell

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 8, 2017, 11:15 PM EDT

The Seattle Seahawks added tight end Steve Donatell to their roster on Thursday.

To make room, the team released tight end Bryce Williams.

Donatell – the son of Chicago Bears defensive backs coach Ed Donatell – took part in Seattle’s rookie mini-camp last month as a tryout player. He went undrafted out of Western Kentucky after recording just 13 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns during his senior season.

Williams spent time with the New England Patriots last offseason and was on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad. He signed with the Seahawks in May.