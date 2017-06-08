Titans’ DeMarco Murray, Tajae Sharpe recovering from minor surgeries

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 8, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT

Two starting skill position players on the Titans are recovering from surgery, but there’s no cause for concern.

Titans running back DeMarco Murray had been dealing with a nagging injury to his ring finger for nine months, and doctors decided to operate on it now rather than have it linger. But there’s no cause for concern.

“DeMarco had a little hand procedure. He should be ready to go,” Tennessee coach Mike Mularkey said today. “He wants to work next week, I’ll see. But he should be out of the cast Monday, if not he’ll be ready for camp, obviously.”

Titans receiver Tajae Sharpe is recovering from foot surgery, but he, too, should be ready for camp, Mularkey said.

Murray was the Titans’ No. 1 running back last season, rushing 293 times for 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns. Sharpe was the No. 2 wide receiver, catching 41 passes for 522 yards and two touchdowns.