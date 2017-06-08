Vikings apparently won’t be pursuing Eric Decker

Posted by Mike Florio on June 8, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT

Eric Decker grew up in Minnesota, went to high school there, and played college football at the University of Minnesota. Now that he’s available to be signed by any team, the NFL franchise in Minnesota doesn’t seem to be interested in bringing him home.

“We always look at everybody that is released, but we feel pretty confident with our receiving corps right now,’’ G.M. Rick Spielman said Wednesday, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “Just watching Stefon Diggs [and] Adam Thielen. . . . Laquon Treadwell is totally different [from 2016]. . . . And to pick up a Michael Floyd, he’s been real impressive.

“Jarius Wright, he’s been kind of a forgotten man, but he’s out there making plays every day and we have two rookies that are pretty impressive so far [in Rodney Adams and Stacy Coley]. So we feel pretty confident at this point where our depth is at that position, that we do have some weapons. . . . But you never know. We always keep the door open for everybody.’’

Decker signed with the Jets after becoming a free agent following the expiration of his rookie deal in Denver. He’s now free and clear to sign with any other team. The Vikings apparently won’t be that team, absent unexpected developments.