49ers sign Andrew Lauderdale, waive Malik Golden

Posted by Charean Williams on June 9, 2017, 3:02 PM EDT

The 49ers signed offensive lineman Andrew Lauderdale to a two-year deal Friday. They waived safety Malik Golden to make room for Lauderdale.

The 49ers needed another lineman with Norman Price in a walking boot and Jeremy Zuttah returning from a hamstring injury.



Lauderdale signed with the Saints as an undrafted rookie free agent May 1, but New Orleans released him May 15. He appeared in 42 games, with 22 starts, at New Hampshire, earning third-team All-CAA last season.

Golden signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Penn State on May 4.