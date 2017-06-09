Branden Albert tells Jags he’ll be at minicamp

Posted by Josh Alper on June 9, 2017, 1:04 PM EDT

Jaguars left tackle Branden Albert didn’t work out with the team during the voluntary stages of their offseason program, which may not have been coach Doug Marrone’s preference but there wasn’t anything the team could do about it because Albert isn’t required to attend.

That’s not the case for their minicamp next week. It’s mandatory and players under contract who don’t take part are eligible to be fined for their absence. It looks like Albert will avoid any such penalty.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said Friday, via multiple reports, that he’s spoken to Albert, who is reportedly looking for a new contract, and Albert told him that he will be in attendance at the minicamp. The coach added that he didn’t know how much work Albert will do because he doesn’t know what kind of shape the veteran acquired in a trade with the Dolphins will be in when he arrives.

Second-round pick Cam Robinson has been working at left tackle with Albert away from the team. After selecting Robinson, General Manager Dave Caldwell said the two players will compete for the job while adding he thinks Robinson has the skills to kick inside to guard if the team feels that’s their best alignment.