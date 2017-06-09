Browns cut Tyvis Powell

Posted by Josh Alper on June 9, 2017, 2:43 PM EDT

The Browns’ first roster move of the 2017 offseason was to claim safety Tyvis Powell off of waivers from the Seahawks.

The early bird did not get the worm in this case, however. The Browns announced on Friday that Powell is headed back to the waiver wire after being dropped from their 90-man roster.

Powell made the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2016 after completing his college career at Ohio State. He played in eight games for Seattle last season, making three tackles, before being waived ahead of their first playoff game when they needed roster space for kick returner Devin Hester.

Since acquiring Powell, the Browns drafted Jabrill Peppers in the first round and traded for Calvin Pryor to fill out a safety group that no longer has space for Powell.