Calvin Pryor excited about “fresh start” in Cleveland

Posted by Josh Alper on June 9, 2017, 7:40 AM EDT

Safety Calvin Pryor came into the NFL as a first-round pick of the Jets and as the subject of grand predictions about the kind of impact he’d have on the team from then-coach Rex Ryan.

Pryor spent most of the last three seasons in the starting lineup for the Jets, but flashes of promise in 2015 were all but erased by a poor 2016 season that turned out to be his last one in New Jersey. Pryor was traded to the Browns for linebacker Demario Davis and was more interested in talking about the future than the past on Thursday.

Pryor was demoted to the third team before the trade, something that he says didn’t sap his confidence — “I can play football” — moving to what he hopes is the “right situation.”

“I feel like it was a great opportunity — have a fresh start, learn a new system and buy into a new culture,” Pryor said, via Cleveland.com. “I had a feeling [with the Jets] drafting two safeties, but I can’t control that. I’m excited. I can’t thank (the Browns) enough.”

Pryor didn’t share any insight as to how the Browns plan to use him this season, but having plans to use him looks like a big improvement over his lot with the Jets.