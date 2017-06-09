Chiefs add Cam Thomas to defensive line

Posted by Josh Alper on June 9, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT

The Chiefs closed out last week by releasing wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, which was a much splashier move than any of the ones they made this Friday.

The team announced four moves with the signing of defensive tackle Cam Thomas standing as the headliner.

Thomas had 15 tackles and a sack while playing in all 16 games for the Rams last season. The 2010 fifth-round pick of the Chargers spent the two previous seasons with the Steelers and has spent most of his time in all stops as a reserve on the defensive line.

That figures to be the case in Kansas City as well. He’ll be joined on the Chiefs’ roster by cornerback Keith Baxter, who also signed Friday while safety Damariay Drew and defensive tackle T.J. Barnes have been dropped.