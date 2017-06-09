Detmer confirms Favre’s ignorance of nickel defense

If anyone thought Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is simply workshopping folksy Terry Bradshaw-style aw-shucks shtick when telling a story about the time Favre asked teammate Ty Detmer what “nickel” defense means, think again.
Detmer has confirmed that the question happened, and that Favre wasn’t playing dumb.
He didn’t know,” Detmer told Tully Corcoran of TheBigLead.com. “He was sincere in asking.”
The question came in 1993, Detmer’s second year in the league and Favre’s second with the Packers. And Detmer is convinced Favre wasn’t yanking Detmer’s tie.
“[I]t was during a serious part of the meeting,” Detmer said. “This wasn’t jacking around in the locker room, and throwing it out there. I did kinda question it, you know, ‘Are you serious?’ You could tell he was, I just figured I’d better double-check it.”
Detmer’s broader experiences with Favre confirmed for Detmer that the quarterback wasn’t keen on details and nuance.
“It was the first time I’d been around anybody that just kind of winged it,” Detmer said. “You could tell the first year he got to play, first year in Green Bay, Don Majkowski was the starter and [Favre] goes in, and he wasn’t great at remembering the formations. Back then we didn’t have the coach-and-quarterback helmet. We had to memorize all the formations, and we would signal in the play. You had to know the formation for that play that week, and they changed it every week. You knew he didn’t really have a great grasp on the formations and didn’t really study them as hard as they needed to be studied to be able to call them every week. He was a genuine guy that loved playing the game, but didn’t really put a ton of time into it.”
Which reiterates a question previously raised when sharing Favre’s latest telling of a now-old (but still good) story: Would Favre thrive in today’s NFL, where the franchise quarterbacks make preparation a full-year obsession?
If only there had been a recent example of a guy who loved partying more than preparing, and who preferred to just wing it.
This might be funny to some. But not to us in Wisconsin. My Packers have a good handle on ignorance. Just you wash and lurn.
Even being a Cowboys fan you have to smile at this. If anything Brett Farve was one of the largest personalities that you will ever know.
Though one does have to wonder what he would have been like if he had the intense drive to know every nuance like a Brady or Manning. How good could that man have been?
Favre’s “awww shucks” attitude won a lot of games…lost a lot of them too
I heard that as he got older he started to study a lot more and actually really enjoyed practices during the early and middle part of his career. Not saying I don’t think he winged it a lot, but he prepared much harder than people give him credit for.
The “example” you’re searching for was named Johnny Something… I recall that not working out too well.
The difference between Favre and the guy you guys are referring to at the end is that Favre was actually good at football, where Billy wasn’t.
I understand where you are coming from Drakost, but if he did put that much film and study time in he wouldn’t have attempted half of the things that made him so great.
This “revelation” about him not knowing nickel defense has come up during the slow phase of every offseason for the past five years.
“He was a genuine guy that loved playing the game, but didn’t really put a ton of time into it.”
—————————————–
Early in his career Favre was have too much fun bingeing with the locals to study a playbook.
when football was fun to watch as a fan. this version of football is too over analyzed and over coached. same safe boring plays week in and week out. give me the 90s brand of football over todays everyday
Fake it ’til you make it. It’s a bold strategy Cotton, let’s see how it pays off for ’em..
Favre had a natural feel for the game. He probably understood how to beat a nickel without knowing what it was. Favre was great, but his problem was that he tried to do too much. Always enjoyed seeing him play though.
And 508 TD passes later…
This is true early but by the end of his career, Favre was one of the smarter QBs in the league. Had seen so many defenses.
Being a knucklehead is endearing to some fans but it cost them rings and it’s why Rogers took his job. Much rather have a Rogers, Ryan, Wilson type. Then there is of course, The Great One, but there will never another one approach what he’s done.
Playing for Irsay and the Colts, he’d have a supplier.
Mike Holmgren is a huge reason for Favre’s success. Make no mistake about that. Favre had all the ability to be the HoF QB he is/was. But Holmgren knew how to coach Favre up to maximize that ability.
The picture at the top speaks volumes.
cheeseisfattening says:
Jun 9, 2017 8:10 PM
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Holy Guacamole, this purple actually uttered a truth. The other purples may rise against him for it, but by golly he did it.
This is not new. Was in NFL Film’s a football life years ago. Why the big deal now?
And Favre hasn’t had a drink since 1995, I believe, so not quite sure what you mean by partying. Favre never missed a game or practice, thinking he wasn’t a complete idiot.
ibillwt says:
Jun 9, 2017 8:23 PM
Being a knucklehead is endearing to some fans but it cost them rings and it’s why Rogers took his job. Much rather have a Rogers, Ryan, Wilson type. Then there is of course, The Great One, but there will never another one approach what he’s done.
————-
When did Wayne Gretzky play QB in the NFL?
Detmer had more of everything than Favre.
Except talent.