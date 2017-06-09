Doug Baldwin uses defensive line drills to improve his releases

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 9, 2017, 2:13 AM EDT

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin played in the Pro Bowl for the first time last year after posting a second consecutive 1,000-yard season for Seattle.

Baldwin has become one of the league’s most consistent receivers and has managed to thrive in an offense that has generally skewed more run heavy during his time in Seattle. One of his strongest traits has been his ability to get off press coverage at the line of scrimmage.

Baldwin occasionally meanders from the receivers group during practice to work with the defensive line instead during individual drills.

“They’re masters at hand-to-hand combat,” Baldwin said in describing the rationale, via Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com. “And anything I gain from them, any knowledge that I can get from them is invaluable to me. So, I usually go down and practice with them occasionally just because they have so much to teach me.”

Baldwin is very patient and deliberate at the line of scrimmage and routinely finds ways of getting a free release off the line regardless of the player lined up across from him. He also gets a chance to practice the technique frequently in practice because Seattle used press coverage frequently with its cornerbacks.

“Our defensive backs like to get handsy at the line of scrimmage, so the more I can do in terms of getting their hands off me, combating what they do at the line of scrimmage, the easier it is for me to get off the press,” Baldwin said.