Elvis Dumervil: “I know I have a few years left”

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 9, 2017, 2:38 AM EDT

Newly signed San Francisco 49ers defensive end Elvis Dumervil insists he still has plenty of tread left on his tires.

Dumervil signed with the 49ers on Thursday after working out for the team within the last week. Despite being able to manage just nine sacks over the last two years while dealing with an ailing Achilles, Dumervil believes he still has plenty left to give at this stage in his career.

“If it was a situation where I felt it was my last year, that’s all I have left, I just want to win the Super Bowl (because) I just got one year left on my body, I could have gone about it different,” Dumervil said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Bay Area,

“A lot of people are confused about where I’m at physically and mentally. . . Mentally and physically, I feel great. I know I have a few years left, for sure.”

Dumervil had just three sacks in eight games played for Baltimore last year. The injuries have plagued him each of the last two seasons and limited his production.

“The last two years, I really didn’t play because I was dealing with an Achilles injury.,” Dumervil said. “Sometimes you don’t know if you’re hurt or injured. It was a situation where I thought I was hurt. You play through hurt. But I was really injured.”

Dumervil is one sack shy of 100 for his career. By the sounds of it, he intends to play long enough to reach that milestone and well beyond.