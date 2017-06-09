Falcons to honor Michael Vick, Roddy White with retirement ceremony

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 9, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT

Michael Vick is going to get his wish to retire as a member of the Falcons, but he’s not going to have a whole stage to himself.

The Falcons announced that owner Arthur Blank will honor Vick and former wide receiver Roddy White during a June 12 ceremony.

“We consider all former Falcons to be Falcons for life, and part of our family,” Blank said. “Both men have made a huge impact on my family, our franchise and this city and we are thrilled to be able to honor both Roddy and Michael’s wishes to retire as Falcons, and celebrate their careers.”

This won’t be the sign-for-a-day kind of transaction which will require a roster spot, so there’s no harm in dealing in bulk.

But even though he had his own issues on the way out the door, White’s presence will at least take some of the attention off Vick.

Not only was he an electrifying quarterback who helped lift the Falcons to prominence in the early 2000s, but he also was part of one of the most embarrassing chapters in the franchise’s history (and they’ve had a few), with his involvement in a dogfighting operation leading to time in federal prison.

But time apparently heals all wounds (except the ones on the dogs), and Vick will get the day he hoped for.