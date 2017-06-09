Georgia Dome to be imploded on November 20

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 9, 2017, 3:46 PM EDT

The Georgia Dome has until Nov. 20 to build a 28-3 lead.

Because on that day, the home of the Falcons will implode.

According to Tim Tucker of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the decommissioning of the stadium has started again, and the demolition has been scheduled for 7:30 a.m. on that Monday.

The Falcons play at the Seahawks that night, and have a short turnaround to clean up the mess before their home game the following Sunday against the Buccaneers, at adjacent Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The new stadium is scheduled to open on Aug. 26 for a Falcons preseason game. There were numerous delays in construction, but with some recent successes, they’re ready to continue stripping down the Georgia Dome.