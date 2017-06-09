Golden Tate eyeballs a new contract

Posted by Mike Florio on June 9, 2017, 11:03 AM EDT

After word emerged that the Patriots had given receiver Julian Edelman a new contract, Lions receiver Golden Tate had a thought: What about me?

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Tate took to Twitter on Thursday night to make the case for a new deal. Said Tate, “I hope I’m one of the next ones to get extended . . . big plays can come in all shapes and forms huh?”

The Lions owe Tate $6 million this year and $7 million in 2018, the final $13 million of a five-year, $31 million contract. And Tate has had three solid seasons in Detroit, with 280 catches, 3,221 yards, and 14 touchdowns.

It’s unlikely that the Lions will sign Tate to a new deal with two years left on his current one. The broader question is whether G.M. Bob Quinn, who inherited Tate, wants to keep him around. The first question in that regard will be whether Quinn keeps coach Jim Caldwell beyond 2017.

How well Tate performs in 2017 also will be a factor, along with how the Lions expect him to play in 2018 and beyond.