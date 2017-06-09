Jets sign Spencer Paysinger

Posted by Josh Alper on June 9, 2017, 11:11 AM EDT

The Jets cut veteran linebacker David Harris early this week and they closed it out by adding a player at the position.

The Jets announced that they have signed linebacker Spencer Paysinger. The terms of the deal were not announced, but it’s unlikely to take a big bite out of the team’s ample cap space.

The move is a homecoming of sorts for Paysinger, who called MetLife Stadium home for the first four years of his career while playing for the Giants. Paysinger made the team as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and won a Super Bowl ring at the end of his rookie season.

Paysinger moved on to the Dolphins in 2015 and played in 29 games for Miami over the last two seasons. He had 83 tackles over that span and was a regular on special teams.