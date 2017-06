Posted by Charean Williams on June 9, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT

The Jets waived linebacker Randell Johnson on Friday.

The Bills made Johnson a seventh-round pick in 2014, cutting him last year with an injury designation before the season. He signed to the Rams practice squad before the Jets signed him to their active roster.

Johnson played in only one game last season. For his career, he has played in 16 games with one start. He made six tackles and recovered a fumble in 2015 with the Bills.