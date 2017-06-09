Jim Irsay says Andrew Luck is “healing tremendously”

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 9, 2017, 6:19 AM EDT

Andrew Luck wasn’t going to say very much about his own rehab, but Colts owner Jim Irsay had a little more to add about his star quarterback.

Via Mike Wells of ESPN.com, Irsay told fans at a town hall event that Luck was “healing tremendously” from shoulder surgery.

“This [surgery] has been a positive thing, not a negative thing or anything like that,” Irsay said. “He was really struggling going through the process of being ready to play [each week last season]. This was, quite frankly, not that complicated of a surgery. This was a simple labrum repair. There are a lot of other things that could have been involved with this surgery that weren’t.”

Irsay didn’t shine any light on when Luck might start throwing — as coach Chuck Pagano did not earlier this week — but has consistently said he expects Luck to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Luck himself took a few questions from the crowd, and said he was “feeling great, . . .Rehab is going well. It’s a long and patient process.”

After next week’s minicamp, the next landmark will be the start of training camp. If he’s not ready by then, the Colts will likely need to add another passer to the mix behind Scott Tolzien, Stephen Morris and Phillip Walker.