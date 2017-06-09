Julian Edelman can earn “up to” $19 million over three years

As it turns out, underpaid Patriots receiver Julian Edelman isn’t quite as underpaid as previously believed.
Mike Reiss of ESPN.com has the full details, which reveal that Edelman can earn “up to” $19 million over the next three years. To get to $19 million, Edelman will have to trigger $4.5 million in incentives — with no information provided on what Edelman needs to do to earn the extra money.
Via Reiss, Edelman will be paid $5 million to sign. Edelman’s $2 million base salary in 2018 is also fully-guaranteed, which means that the practical guarantee for Edelman is $10 million, given that his $3 million non-guaranteed base salary for 2017 necessarily will be earned.
Other payments include a $250,000 workout bonus in 2017 (which he’d already earned), per-game roster bonuses of $46,875 in 2017, incentives of $500,00 in 2017, workout bonuses of $500,000 in 2018 and 2019, roster bonuses of $500,000 in 2018 and 2019, and incentives of $500,000 and $3.5 million in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Edelman also has a $2 million base salary in 2019, guaranteed for injury only.
Despite the various reasons supporting Edelman’s decision to take the deal (Reiss identifies some and Tom Curran of CSN New England identified others on Friday’s PFT Live), he hasn’t earned as much as he deserves. Curran pointed out that, to a certain extent, Edelman has been the victim of bad timing. But Edelman also is a victim of his own desire to remain in New England. Teams tend to squeeze players who want to stick around, an odd dynamic that instead of rewarding the player for loyalty takes advantage of it.
Glad a deal got signed and glad he understood that while he could have made more money elsewhere this was the best move.
Who says Edelman won’t be getting paid as much as he deserves? It could be argued that he “deserves” even less. He is a cog in a system, not an especially unique talent (and special talent that is low in supply is what teams pay for). That isn’t to say that just anyone could thrive in this role, but there is an ample supply (relative to other positions) of quick WRs who would suit, and Edelman would not have the stats “he” has produced if he were on other teams. Stats are team based, and in NE the slot production stems by far from the QB, not the WR (but NE does value sticking with the known quantity, hence why it is giving him solid money).
He can also earn a 3rd SB ring this coming season
Yeah he could get more money elsewhere but he likes it there, and happiness is worth something.
Pay that man his money (in Russian accent)
I would expect that Edelman’s incentives package would be similar to Gronk’s. His package was triggered by a bunch of “OR” clauses. For example, he would be rewarded if he caught X number of passes, or gained X number of yards, or scored X number of TDs.
That’s actually a better motivational tool because it gives a player more avenues for success.
jealousy rising
Goodell on a conf call right now working with other jealous AFC rivals to conjure up faux scandals to frame the Pats again.
Biggest winner here: my little cousins, 13 and 10. They’re girls, they sweat the hell outta Jules, lmao. Taking them to a training camp practice with me this year to catch him and the rest of the boys live, can’t wait!!! And now I can buy them some Edelman gear with confidence that they’ll outgrow it before he’s gone👍
And as always, the biggest losers are of course the rest of the NFL. Lawd, this team is STACKED.
There is a lot to be said for players that put fans in the seats and point eyeballs at their TVs.
Check, check, check
