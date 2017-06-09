Lions’ Taylor Decker expected to miss 4-6 months

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 9, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT

The Lions are preparing for life without their starting left tackle for some — but not all — of the regular season.

Taylor Decker is expected to miss four to six months with a torn labrum in his shoulder, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Decker’s surgery was on Monday, which means he would be expected to return somewhere between October 5 and December 5. In other words, he’d miss somewhere between four and 12 games.

If it turns out to be only four games, that’s a hit the Lions can take. At 12 games, there’s a chance the Lions would be out of contention by the time Decker returned, at which point they might just decide to shut him down.

No team wants to lose its starting left tackle for any period of time, but the Lions will be crossing their fingers that Decker is back in closer to four months than six.