Lions’ Taylor Decker expected to miss 4-6 months

The Lions are preparing for life without their starting left tackle for some — but not all — of the regular season.
Taylor Decker is expected to miss four to six months with a torn labrum in his shoulder, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Decker’s surgery was on Monday, which means he would be expected to return somewhere between October 5 and December 5. In other words, he’d miss somewhere between four and 12 games.
If it turns out to be only four games, that’s a hit the Lions can take. At 12 games, there’s a chance the Lions would be out of contention by the time Decker returned, at which point they might just decide to shut him down.
No team wants to lose its starting left tackle for any period of time, but the Lions will be crossing their fingers that Decker is back in closer to four months than six.
Lions will be the Lions rush him back and he’ll get hurt again to only never return again. Shut him down all year.
Well, there’s always next year…
In other words he is out for the season. Hope the guy is smart enough not to let them rush him back.
Tough break for the Lions. Hope it is only 4 weeks. I wonder how it happened.
Ask Jake Long what being rushed back did to his career
OUCH
Good thing GM Quinn invested in OL help this offseason. Hopefully enough to replace him until he returns
The silver lining is that is happened now. Gives the team some time to get a replacement up to speed.
Still think they need Clady for 4-5 games. Then I am sure Clady will get injured and then they will be left will the current 2nd tier scrubs they have now.
He could come back in 4 to 8 minutes and the Lions still wouldn’t win a playoff game.
So, I guess it’s time to find out how such a serious injury took place in shorts at OTA’s?!!!
Joe Dahl your life is calling