Men who stole DeMarcus Ware’s Super Bowl ring get jail time

Posted by Charean Williams on June 9, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT

DeMarcus Ware got his Super Bowl ring returned, and the two men who took it are headed to jail.

Billy McCaslin, 41, and Sergio Irreza, 32, both pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in a plea agreement. According to The Denver Post, McCaslin received 60 days in jail plus two years’ probation, while Irreza was sentenced to 30 days in jail plus two years’ probation.

The two men broke into Ware’s house during the Broncos’ Oct. 24 game against the Texans and stole $40,000 in valuables. Police arrested McCaslin and Irreza two days later after releasing video from Ware’s security system.

Most of the property was recovered, including the Super Bowl L ring.

Ware retired in March after a 12-year NFL career. He made 138.5 sacks in his career.