Panthers say Michael Oher’s health is their top priority

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 9, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT

Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher, who still hasn’t been cleared to return from the concussion he suffered in September, raised eyebrows with an Instagram post on Thursday night that showed a lineup of pill bottles, presumably medications he’s taking to deal with injuries suffered on the field.

Oher’s Instagram post was quickly deleted, and he has had nothing more to say about it. But Panthers General Manager Dave Gettleman acknowledged it’s a concern.

“I don’t know if Michael posted that photo or not,” Gettleman said. “Regardless, my primary interest is Michael’s health.”

Gettleman said he went to Nashville a month ago to check in on Oher.

“We really had a great visit. We talked for an hour, had lunch, it was a very comfortable conversation. We talked about a lot of things – nothing about football. It was about him, how he was doing and the issues he was dealing with,” Gettleman said. “It started and ended well. And after we met, Michael did follow up for a few days. However, the communication has stopped. Our No. 1 priority is a healthy Michael Oher. This is not about football, this is about Michael.”

It’s unclear when, or if, Oher will return to the Panthers.