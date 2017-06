Posted by Charean Williams on June 9, 2017, 9:04 PM EDT

The Patriots offered fans a glimpse of Friday night’s private ring ceremony via their social media sites. The team released video of the Super Bowl LI rings arriving in an armored car. There also were photos of Martellus Bennett posing with the team’s Lombardi trophies, and Tom Brady hugging owner Robert Kraft.

It appears the Patriots are going to party the night away at Kraft’s home.

New England secured the franchise’s fifth championship with a 34-28 comeback victory over the Falcons.