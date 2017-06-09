Ray Rice, Cory Redding serve as cautionary tales for Ravens’ rookies

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 9, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT

A couple of former Ravens spoke to the team’s rookies on Thursday, and the conversation had little to do with football.

Ray Rice and Cory Redding were at the team facility as part of the team’s player engagement program to talk about off-field issues, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Although there are no details on what the former players said, Rice will always be remembered for the domestic violence case that ended his career. He surely warned players about the need to make the right choices.

Redding is a different kind of cautionary tale. Last month Redding’s former financial advisor was indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges and accused of stealing $4.5 million from Redding. Few players in their early 20s are fully prepared to manage multimillion-dollar contracts, and Redding’s account of trusting the wrong person is an account that every player should want to hear.