Redskins want a bigger role for Jamison Crowder

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 9, 2017, 12:30 AM EDT

After catching 67 passes for 847 yards and seven touchdowns in his second year with the team, the Washington Redskins are hoping for even more from wide receiver Jamison Crowder in 2017.

According to John Keim of ESPN.com, Crowder will move into a full-time starting role with Washington this year. He started nine games total for Washington last year, including the final five games of the year.

“We’ll utilize Jamison and try to get him more involved,” head coach Jay Gruden said. “He’s an excellent player, dynamic player. He just continues to prove every day why we like him so much. He can run just about anything you ask him to run… He gets himself open because he’s got a great feel. He’s got quickness in and out of his breaks.”

Crowder has managed to become one of Kirk Cousins‘ top targets despite being the smallest receiver on the team’s roster. He makes up for the lack of size with his ability to get separation through his quickness.

“He’s so shifty and crafty and he’s really starting to come into where he can take this offense and skyrocket,” cornerback Josh Norman said. “Catch the ball, get upfield fast. I like Crowder.”

With DeSean Jackson gone, Crowder will need to be a bigger part of Washington’s attack. They’ll also need to hope that Terrelle Pryor, Josh Doctson and Brian Quick can help fill the void created by Jackson’s departure.