Report: Jets have talked to Erik Walden recently

Posted by Josh Alper on June 9, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT

There aren’t many players from our Hot 100 list of the top free agents in the league still unsigned at this point in the offseason, but the small group includes linebacker Erik Walden.

Walden is coming off an 11-sack season for the Colts, who opted for almost total overhaul of their linebacking corps after Chris Ballard was hired as their new General Manager while Walden has remained on the market. There are some signs of interest, though.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that the Jets have had talks with Walden in recent weeks. As anyone who has paid attention to the team’s offseason is aware, the Jets could use talent at almost every spot on the roster. Acquiring the 31-year-old would mark a departure from the youth movement that’s gone on in their patch of New Jersey this offseason.

Walden visited with the Titans early in free agency and Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports they’ve stayed in contact over the last couple of months.