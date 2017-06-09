Steelers kicker gets the boot from Penguins game

Posted by Mike Florio on June 9, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT

Leave it to a kicker to act like an idiot.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was ejected from Thursday night’s Stanley Cup Final game. Via SteelersDepot.com, Boswell tweeted that he had been kicked out for doing something that most (including me) didn’t realize could result in a one-way ticket out of the arena.

“Got kicked out for banging on the glass?!” Boswell said. “Man that’s crazy!! Sorry we just won two fights!”

The Penguins have enjoyed plenty of support from the Steelers, in the same way that the Predators have enjoyed plenty of support from the Titans. Football players, who play a rough and tumble sport that does serious damage to the anatomy, seem to understand and respect the raw toughness of hockey players, who unlike football players have to deal with 82 games in the regular season, up to 28 in the playoffs, sharp blades, solid sticks, a hard rubber projectile that slams into human bodies at high rates of speed, and the never ending extra-curricular shoving and cross-checking and punching and elbowing and generalized business-giving that makes Josh Norman vs. Odell Beckham look like a heated disagreement over parliamentary protocol.

The Penguins secured a 6-0 victory over the Predators on Thursday, sending Pittsburgh back to Nashville with a 3-2 lead. NBC’s Keith Jones joined PFT Live on Friday to discuss Game Five and more.