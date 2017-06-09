Stephon Tuitt would like an extension, not sweating about it

Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and there’s been talk about the team approaching him about an extension before the start of the regular season.
That’s something that would suit Tuitt just fine, calling it “an honor that a team is looking for you to stay here a couple more years.” Tuitt knows that “anything can happen,” however, and that’s why he’s spending more time thinking about being ready to go for the season than what will come when it is over.
“I don’t really talk to my agent much,” Tuitt said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I don’t care about that. What I care about is staying in shape and being the best person I can be every day and enjoying what I’m doing. I’m not thinking about anything at all. I have a lot of football ahead of me. Just getting better every day is my goal. I’m probably a couple of steps away from being the No. 1 defensive lineman in the league, from having multiple sacks. It’s just preparing and becoming that guy, the guy the Steelers need me to be and help them get to the Super Bowl.”
Tuitt had hand surgery in May, but is expected to be healthy well ahead of the start of the regular season. Assuming that’s the case and whether or not he has signed a new deal, Tuitt will be back with Cameron Heyward in the starting lineup up front in Pittsburgh.
Well, being in cap hell with too many bloated contracts at this point, is why they can’t give him an extension.
LeVeon Bell should have been traded for a high 2nd rder, but it’s unlikely any team wants to do that.
Tough spot to be in, but I am not sure Kevin Colbert has ever really understood cap health.
Cap hell? Steelers have $16M in cap space, and are in the top half of the league in terms of available cap space. According to 2018 projections, they have almost $35M in space next year.
The Steelers are fine cap wise and should have no issue signing tuitt In fact the Steelers could keep bell at his 12 million salary this year if he only signs the franchise tag and still have money to sign Tuitt, extending Bell long term depending on how they break down the contract will create even more cap relief.
Yeah Colbert just doesn’t get that whole salary cap thing