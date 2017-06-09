Stephon Tuitt would like an extension, not sweating about it

Posted by Josh Alper on June 9, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT

Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and there’s been talk about the team approaching him about an extension before the start of the regular season.

That’s something that would suit Tuitt just fine, calling it “an honor that a team is looking for you to stay here a couple more years.” Tuitt knows that “anything can happen,” however, and that’s why he’s spending more time thinking about being ready to go for the season than what will come when it is over.

“I don’t really talk to my agent much,” Tuitt said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I don’t care about that. What I care about is staying in shape and being the best person I can be every day and enjoying what I’m doing. I’m not thinking about anything at all. I have a lot of football ahead of me. Just getting better every day is my goal. I’m probably a couple of steps away from being the No. 1 defensive lineman in the league, from having multiple sacks. It’s just preparing and becoming that guy, the guy the Steelers need me to be and help them get to the Super Bowl.”

Tuitt had hand surgery in May, but is expected to be healthy well ahead of the start of the regular season. Assuming that’s the case and whether or not he has signed a new deal, Tuitt will be back with Cameron Heyward in the starting lineup up front in Pittsburgh.